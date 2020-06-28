3612 KESWICK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Classic lovely bow front brick home with wonderful front porch located just one block from The Avenue. Great room sizes, light and bright living room, separate dining room, eat in kitchen with tons of counter space, rear parking pad for a small to mid-size car. Second floor has a lovely, sunny master bedroom with nice closet space and en suite full bath. 2 more private bedrooms and full bath complete the floor. Don't miss the full basement for storage. Tenants pay $75 to Cummings & Co. at lease acceptance. This is per lease not per person. MORE PHOTOS TO COME.