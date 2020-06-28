All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:24 AM

3612 KESWICK ROAD

3612 Keswick Road · No Longer Available
Location

3612 Keswick Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Wyman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Classic lovely bow front brick home with wonderful front porch located just one block from The Avenue. Great room sizes, light and bright living room, separate dining room, eat in kitchen with tons of counter space, rear parking pad for a small to mid-size car. Second floor has a lovely, sunny master bedroom with nice closet space and en suite full bath. 2 more private bedrooms and full bath complete the floor. Don't miss the full basement for storage. Tenants pay $75 to Cummings & Co. at lease acceptance. This is per lease not per person. MORE PHOTOS TO COME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 KESWICK ROAD have any available units?
3612 KESWICK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 KESWICK ROAD have?
Some of 3612 KESWICK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 KESWICK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3612 KESWICK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 KESWICK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3612 KESWICK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3612 KESWICK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3612 KESWICK ROAD offers parking.
Does 3612 KESWICK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3612 KESWICK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 KESWICK ROAD have a pool?
No, 3612 KESWICK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3612 KESWICK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3612 KESWICK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 KESWICK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3612 KESWICK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
