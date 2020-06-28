All apartments in Baltimore
3606 Keystone Ave

3606 Keystone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3606 Keystone Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Woodberry

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully Renovated 2 br, 2.5 bath house for $1,750 - Check out this brand new renovated home located in Hampden. This gem has an open floor plan & hardwood floors on the first floor. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances with granite counter top. Finished basement with a full bathroom, and the top level has hardwood flooring, washer & dryer hook up and plenty of closet space. This beautiful home will not last long! Call for a showing today!

Tenisha (443)540-1201
Tori (301)237-0399
www.baltezhomes.com

(RLNE5120238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 Keystone Ave have any available units?
3606 Keystone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3606 Keystone Ave have?
Some of 3606 Keystone Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3606 Keystone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3606 Keystone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 Keystone Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3606 Keystone Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3606 Keystone Ave offer parking?
No, 3606 Keystone Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3606 Keystone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3606 Keystone Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 Keystone Ave have a pool?
No, 3606 Keystone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3606 Keystone Ave have accessible units?
No, 3606 Keystone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 Keystone Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3606 Keystone Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
