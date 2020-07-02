All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3603 GELSTON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3603 GELSTON DRIVE
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

3603 GELSTON DRIVE

3603 Gelston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3603 Gelston Drive, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Will do Rent-to-Own! Gorgeous renovation with all brand-new upgrades!!! Perfectly priced to sell, this interior town home will blow you away. Neutral, cool colors throughout are easy for any decorating taste. Main level features an open floor plan with dining area, granite counters, kitchen island, hardwood floors and all stainless steel appliances. Lower level is a fully finished HUGE basement with new carpeting and fresh paint. Make this space the perfect entertainment area! Basement also has full bath for your convenience. Upper level has 3 generous size bedrooms with carpet and another full bathroom. Come see this home today for yourself!*Owner addressing discoloration of flooring; manufactured defect*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3603 GELSTON DRIVE have any available units?
3603 GELSTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3603 GELSTON DRIVE have?
Some of 3603 GELSTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3603 GELSTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3603 GELSTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 GELSTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3603 GELSTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3603 GELSTON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3603 GELSTON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3603 GELSTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3603 GELSTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 GELSTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3603 GELSTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3603 GELSTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3603 GELSTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 GELSTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3603 GELSTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland