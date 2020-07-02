3603 GELSTON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Will do Rent-to-Own! Gorgeous renovation with all brand-new upgrades!!! Perfectly priced to sell, this interior town home will blow you away. Neutral, cool colors throughout are easy for any decorating taste. Main level features an open floor plan with dining area, granite counters, kitchen island, hardwood floors and all stainless steel appliances. Lower level is a fully finished HUGE basement with new carpeting and fresh paint. Make this space the perfect entertainment area! Basement also has full bath for your convenience. Upper level has 3 generous size bedrooms with carpet and another full bathroom. Come see this home today for yourself!*Owner addressing discoloration of flooring; manufactured defect*