Baltimore, MD
3551 Benzinger Rd
Last updated February 13 2020

3551 Benzinger Rd

3551 Benzinger Road · No Longer Available
Location

3551 Benzinger Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Violetville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Benzinger TH - Property Id: 203961

This is recently renovated townhome with Two bedrooms, one Full and Half baths with finished walkout Basement. There is Nice Deck facing open backside surrounding. This house is centrally cooled and heated with operative appliances with nice front porch and big Shed in backyard.The rent is $1300 / month.
Please call or text for questions and visit at 443-756-4361
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203961
Property Id 203961

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5465223)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3551 Benzinger Rd have any available units?
3551 Benzinger Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3551 Benzinger Rd have?
Some of 3551 Benzinger Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3551 Benzinger Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3551 Benzinger Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3551 Benzinger Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3551 Benzinger Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3551 Benzinger Rd offer parking?
No, 3551 Benzinger Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3551 Benzinger Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3551 Benzinger Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3551 Benzinger Rd have a pool?
No, 3551 Benzinger Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3551 Benzinger Rd have accessible units?
No, 3551 Benzinger Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3551 Benzinger Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3551 Benzinger Rd has units with dishwashers.

