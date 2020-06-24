3551 Benzinger Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Benzinger TH - Property Id: 203961



This is recently renovated townhome with Two bedrooms, one Full and Half baths with finished walkout Basement. There is Nice Deck facing open backside surrounding. This house is centrally cooled and heated with operative appliances with nice front porch and big Shed in backyard.The rent is $1300 / month.

Please call or text for questions and visit at 443-756-4361

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203961

No Dogs Allowed



