3512 FLEET STREET

Unit Amenities ceiling fan ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

*Contact CO-Listing Agent Rachael Altemose with inquiries/ questions. 443-928-9285. raltemose@homesale.com* 18-month Lease for $1,250/month.Immaculate Canton home is bright, cheerful, full of natural light and offers EVERYTHING you're looking for! Spacious eat-in Kitchen with breakfast bar & gas cooking, Main Level washer/dryer and generous storage space. Private rear patio is perfect for an herb/ flower garden and creating your perfect entertaining space w/ a picnic table, grill and perhaps a corn hole set? Make this gem your next cozy landing pad!