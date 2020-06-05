3505 Bank Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Available 03/14/20 Bank Street - Property Id: 225247



15' wide with a modern open-floor plan, exposed brick in the living-room, original hardwoods throughout, gourmet kitchen w/ breakfast bar, granite counters and ss appliances. Half-Bath on the main level just off the kitchen. Upper Level features 2 spacious en-suite bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Rear bedroom has a large walk-in closet and jetted soaking tub. Central air conditioning and cozy radiator heating. Basement offers plenty of clean storage. LARGE rear yard and 1 - car detached garage. Walk to EVERYTHING! Blocks from Patterson Park, Canton Waterfront Park, O'Donnell Square, Canton Crossing. Local bakery, post office, restaurants, bank, library, public transportation and more just a block (or less) away!



Available now!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225247

Property Id 225247



(RLNE5564571)