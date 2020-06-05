All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

3505 Bank Street

3505 Bank Street · No Longer Available
Location

3505 Bank Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 03/14/20 Bank Street - Property Id: 225247

15' wide with a modern open-floor plan, exposed brick in the living-room, original hardwoods throughout, gourmet kitchen w/ breakfast bar, granite counters and ss appliances. Half-Bath on the main level just off the kitchen. Upper Level features 2 spacious en-suite bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Rear bedroom has a large walk-in closet and jetted soaking tub. Central air conditioning and cozy radiator heating. Basement offers plenty of clean storage. LARGE rear yard and 1 - car detached garage. Walk to EVERYTHING! Blocks from Patterson Park, Canton Waterfront Park, O'Donnell Square, Canton Crossing. Local bakery, post office, restaurants, bank, library, public transportation and more just a block (or less) away!

Available now!
Property Id 225247

(RLNE5564571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

