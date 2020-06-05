3505 Bank Street

Amenities
Available 03/14/20 Bank Street - Property Id: 225247
15' wide with a modern open-floor plan, exposed brick in the living-room, original hardwoods throughout, gourmet kitchen w/ breakfast bar, granite counters and ss appliances. Half-Bath on the main level just off the kitchen. Upper Level features 2 spacious en-suite bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Rear bedroom has a large walk-in closet and jetted soaking tub. Central air conditioning and cozy radiator heating. Basement offers plenty of clean storage. LARGE rear yard and 1 - car detached garage. Walk to EVERYTHING! Blocks from Patterson Park, Canton Waterfront Park, O'Donnell Square, Canton Crossing. Local bakery, post office, restaurants, bank, library, public transportation and more just a block (or less) away!
Available now!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225247
Property Id 225247
(RLNE5564571)