Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:05 PM

347 East 21st Street

Location

347 East 21st Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath in the North Avenue Arts District. Property is convenient to public transportation and allows for a easy commute into downtown.

Property features include updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors and washer dryer.

Application process requires $25 application fee for each responsible adult signing the lease. We conduct credit, background and eviction check. We will consider work and rental history if your credit does not qualify. Minimum monthly income is $2300-$2700 before taxes and 1st month rent and 1 month security deposit to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 East 21st Street have any available units?
347 East 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 347 East 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
347 East 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 East 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 347 East 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 347 East 21st Street offer parking?
No, 347 East 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 347 East 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 347 East 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 East 21st Street have a pool?
No, 347 East 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 347 East 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 347 East 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 347 East 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 347 East 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 347 East 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 347 East 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

