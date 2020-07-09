347 East 21st Street

Amenities

3 bedroom 1 bath in the North Avenue Arts District. Property is convenient to public transportation and allows for a easy commute into downtown.



Property features include updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors and washer dryer.



Application process requires $25 application fee for each responsible adult signing the lease. We conduct credit, background and eviction check. We will consider work and rental history if your credit does not qualify. Minimum monthly income is $2300-$2700 before taxes and 1st month rent and 1 month security deposit to move in.