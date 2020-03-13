3433 GUILFORD TERRACE

Amenities

Nice one bedroom one bath apartment on the second floor. Hardwood floors, spacious rooms, natural light, exposed brick. This apartment has its own electric meter; pays 25% of water for the building; and 50% of the gas meter split between it and 3rd floor apartment for heat and cooking. Gas-fired hot water boiler. Common laundry located in basement. Street parking. Close proximity to Johns Hopkins University (3 blocks), Union Memorial Hospital (1 block) and Charles Village Shopping District (2 blocks).CURRENT TENANT IS LIVING THERE THROUGH 5/31/20. THEY HAVE REQUESTED ONLY VIRTUAL SHOWINGS.