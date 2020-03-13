All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
3433 GUILFORD TERRACE
3433 GUILFORD TERRACE

3433 Guilford Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3433 Guilford Terrace, Baltimore, MD 21218
Oakenshawe

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Nice one bedroom one bath apartment on the second floor. Hardwood floors, spacious rooms, natural light, exposed brick. This apartment has its own electric meter; pays 25% of water for the building; and 50% of the gas meter split between it and 3rd floor apartment for heat and cooking. Gas-fired hot water boiler. Common laundry located in basement. Street parking. Close proximity to Johns Hopkins University (3 blocks), Union Memorial Hospital (1 block) and Charles Village Shopping District (2 blocks).CURRENT TENANT IS LIVING THERE THROUGH 5/31/20. THEY HAVE REQUESTED ONLY VIRTUAL SHOWINGS.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 3433 GUILFORD TERRACE have any available units?
3433 GUILFORD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3433 GUILFORD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
3433 GUILFORD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3433 GUILFORD TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 3433 GUILFORD TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3433 GUILFORD TERRACE offer parking?
No, 3433 GUILFORD TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 3433 GUILFORD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3433 GUILFORD TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3433 GUILFORD TERRACE have a pool?
No, 3433 GUILFORD TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 3433 GUILFORD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 3433 GUILFORD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3433 GUILFORD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3433 GUILFORD TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3433 GUILFORD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3433 GUILFORD TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
