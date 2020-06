Amenities

Picture perfect fully furnished 2 BR, 1.5BA 1st floor unit in beautifully maintained Beaux Arts building. Soaring 9+ft ceilings, hardwood throughout, crown moldings, decorative fireplace, built in bookshelves and updated kitchen with granite countertops. Brand new washer and dryer in unit. Just a short stroll to John's Hopkins University, Baltimore Museum of Art, Union Memorial Hospital and all the attractions of Charles Village. Subject to building restrictions.