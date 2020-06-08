All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
34 E HAMBURG STREET
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:45 AM

34 E HAMBURG STREET

34 East Hamburg Street · No Longer Available
Location

34 East Hamburg Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home near the Cross Street Market! Home features hardwood floors, gas stove, built in microwave, stainless steel fridge and dishwasher, wood burning fireplace and 2 large bedrooms with private baths and plenty of closet space. Private patio in back is perfect for entertaining. Washer & dryer in basement with plenty of extra space for storage. Pets on case by case basis, no smoking. Located in walking distance to all Federal Hill attractions, Inner Harbor and both stadiums!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 E HAMBURG STREET have any available units?
34 E HAMBURG STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 E HAMBURG STREET have?
Some of 34 E HAMBURG STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 E HAMBURG STREET currently offering any rent specials?
34 E HAMBURG STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 E HAMBURG STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 E HAMBURG STREET is pet friendly.
Does 34 E HAMBURG STREET offer parking?
No, 34 E HAMBURG STREET does not offer parking.
Does 34 E HAMBURG STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 E HAMBURG STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 E HAMBURG STREET have a pool?
No, 34 E HAMBURG STREET does not have a pool.
Does 34 E HAMBURG STREET have accessible units?
No, 34 E HAMBURG STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 34 E HAMBURG STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 E HAMBURG STREET has units with dishwashers.
