339 WARREN AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

The best of what city living has to offer. Refined three level townhouse in prime Federal Hill block facing Federal Hill Park. The main level offers an elegant living room, formal dining room, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & half bath on main level. The second level features three generously sized bedrooms & updated bathroom. The third level has an additional bedroom, office/family room, wet bar and full bathroom. Basement provides good storage. Large backyard & patio + lovely & spacious rooftop deck. The house offers high ceilings, hardwood floors, period light fixtures & so many goodies an old house aficionado will appreciate. The heating system is quite young & there has been recent extensive chimney work done to the property. The owners have meticulously maintained & updated the home over the years. All potential tenants 18 years and older must fill out an application. There is a $35 fee per applicant.