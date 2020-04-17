All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:49 PM

339 WARREN AVENUE

339 Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

339 Warren Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The best of what city living has to offer. Refined three level townhouse in prime Federal Hill block facing Federal Hill Park. The main level offers an elegant living room, formal dining room, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & half bath on main level. The second level features three generously sized bedrooms & updated bathroom. The third level has an additional bedroom, office/family room, wet bar and full bathroom. Basement provides good storage. Large backyard & patio + lovely & spacious rooftop deck. The house offers high ceilings, hardwood floors, period light fixtures & so many goodies an old house aficionado will appreciate. The heating system is quite young & there has been recent extensive chimney work done to the property. The owners have meticulously maintained & updated the home over the years. All potential tenants 18 years and older must fill out an application. There is a $35 fee per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 WARREN AVENUE have any available units?
339 WARREN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 WARREN AVENUE have?
Some of 339 WARREN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 WARREN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
339 WARREN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 WARREN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 339 WARREN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 339 WARREN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 339 WARREN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 339 WARREN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 339 WARREN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 WARREN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 339 WARREN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 339 WARREN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 339 WARREN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 339 WARREN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 WARREN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
