339 East 31st Street - 2

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the 2nd floor. Retains much of its classic charm with retained features and hardwood floors. Awesome living room with big bay window. Unit features a small balcony and easy on-street parking. There is a secure, locked gate entrance to the building. Washer and dryer in unit. Has refrigerator and stove, too. Secure front and rear entrances. Walking distance to all the cool amenities around Charles Village.

Charles Village in North Baltimore is a community with a strong sense of self identity. The neighborhood has an abundance of well-known cultural and educational resources, including the Johns Hopkins University and the Baltimore Museum of Art. The neighborhood is an architecture lover's dream as it offers a variety of housing options featuring eclectic architectural elements such as pediments, front porches, bowed fronts, projecting bays, Dutch gables, pyramidal and conical roofs, small balconies and stained glass windows.



https://livebaltimore.com/neighborhoods/charles-village/