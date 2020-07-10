All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

339 East 31st Street - 2

339 East 31st Street · (951) 902-8954
Location

339 East 31st Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Abell

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the 2nd floor. Retains much of its classic charm with retained features and hardwood floors. Awesome living room with big bay window. Unit features a small balcony and easy on-street parking. There is a secure, locked gate entrance to the building. Washer and dryer in unit. Has refrigerator and stove, too. Secure front and rear entrances. Walking distance to all the cool amenities around Charles Village.
Charles Village in North Baltimore is a community with a strong sense of self identity. The neighborhood has an abundance of well-known cultural and educational resources, including the Johns Hopkins University and the Baltimore Museum of Art. The neighborhood is an architecture lover's dream as it offers a variety of housing options featuring eclectic architectural elements such as pediments, front porches, bowed fronts, projecting bays, Dutch gables, pyramidal and conical roofs, small balconies and stained glass windows.

Check out this link for complete information:

https://livebaltimore.com/neighborhoods/charles-village/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 East 31st Street - 2 have any available units?
339 East 31st Street - 2 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 East 31st Street - 2 have?
Some of 339 East 31st Street - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 East 31st Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
339 East 31st Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 East 31st Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 339 East 31st Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 339 East 31st Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 339 East 31st Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 339 East 31st Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 339 East 31st Street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 East 31st Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 339 East 31st Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 339 East 31st Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 339 East 31st Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 339 East 31st Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 East 31st Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
