335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool

Pristine and private layout in a 2 bed 2 bath condo. Backs to trees--Location is central to accessing all directions- condo boasts beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances with recessed lighting, parquet living and dining area floors with access to lovely private deck--each bedroom has new carpet and there are 2 FULL baths. There is a stainless steel washer in unit (on lower level there are common use washers & dryers) PLENTY OF STORAGE in unit plus downstairs storage unit. One time $265 fee parking sticker per car. Pet Fee per pet is $250.00 NON-REFUNDABLE. ENJOY the community swimming pool, community center and fitness room in this lovely gated community in Homeland!