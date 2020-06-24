All apartments in Baltimore
335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B
335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B

335 Homeland Southway · No Longer Available
Location

335 Homeland Southway, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Pristine and private layout in a 2 bed 2 bath condo. Backs to trees--Location is central to accessing all directions- condo boasts beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances with recessed lighting, parquet living and dining area floors with access to lovely private deck--each bedroom has new carpet and there are 2 FULL baths. There is a stainless steel washer in unit (on lower level there are common use washers & dryers) PLENTY OF STORAGE in unit plus downstairs storage unit. One time $265 fee parking sticker per car. Pet Fee per pet is $250.00 NON-REFUNDABLE. ENJOY the community swimming pool, community center and fitness room in this lovely gated community in Homeland!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B have any available units?
335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B have?
Some of 335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B currently offering any rent specials?
335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B is pet friendly.
Does 335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B offer parking?
Yes, 335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B offers parking.
Does 335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B have a pool?
Yes, 335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B has a pool.
Does 335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B have accessible units?
No, 335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B does not have accessible units.
Does 335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY #3B has units with dishwashers.

