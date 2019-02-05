All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3325 Elmora Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3325 Elmora Avenue - 1
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

3325 Elmora Avenue - 1

3325 Elmora Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3325 Elmora Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Ready to rent! New appliances (range, refrigerator, washer and dryer). New faux wood flooring, carpet, and paint. New ductless A/C (cooling and heat) in kitchen, family room, master bedroom, bedroom 2 and bedroom 3 with remote controls for each unit.
Renovated 3 level townhouse. Brick construction. 966 square feet above grade. Four by four neighborhood. Nearby schools are Heritage High School,
Sinclair Lane Elementary School, Stadium School, Northeast Middle School, and Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. 15 minutes from Lansdowne, Brooklyn Park, Halethorpe and Gwynn Oak.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Elmora Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3325 Elmora Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 Elmora Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3325 Elmora Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Elmora Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Elmora Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Elmora Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3325 Elmora Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3325 Elmora Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 3325 Elmora Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3325 Elmora Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3325 Elmora Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Elmora Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3325 Elmora Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Elmora Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3325 Elmora Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Elmora Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 Elmora Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland