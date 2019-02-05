3325 Elmora Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Ready to rent! New appliances (range, refrigerator, washer and dryer). New faux wood flooring, carpet, and paint. New ductless A/C (cooling and heat) in kitchen, family room, master bedroom, bedroom 2 and bedroom 3 with remote controls for each unit.

Renovated 3 level townhouse. Brick construction. 966 square feet above grade. Four by four neighborhood. Nearby schools are Heritage High School,

Sinclair Lane Elementary School, Stadium School, Northeast Middle School, and Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. 15 minutes from Lansdowne, Brooklyn Park, Halethorpe and Gwynn Oak.