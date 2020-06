Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Great rental that has been beautifully restored and maintained. Home features large windows with lots of light, hardwood floors, 1/2 bath on 1st level, 2 full baths and 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor, basement is improved with lots of open space and front area could be used as 3rd bedroom or office/den. Available 7/1/19.