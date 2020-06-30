All apartments in Baltimore
332 Ilchester Ave
332 Ilchester Ave

332 Ilchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

332 Ilchester Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Harwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Please click here to apply

This lovely home, located in the heart of Charles Village, has been remodeled with recently new carpeting on all floors, full bathroom and kitchen! The kitchen has been updated with modern cabinetry, sink and updated appliances. This home has a great floor plan with a large bright living room and formal dining room. A convenient backyard is right off the kitchen. Abundant storage space in both the pantry and basement. Bedrooms are on the upper level w/new carpeting. The main bedroom has plenty of space and sunshine. Full bathroom has been completely re-finished with new vanity and bathtub. Natural light fills up the 2nd floor hallway and bathroom through the skylights. Great location! Close proximity to John Hopkins, UMBC, Baltimore school for the arts, MICA, and Inner Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Ilchester Ave have any available units?
332 Ilchester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 Ilchester Ave have?
Some of 332 Ilchester Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Ilchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
332 Ilchester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Ilchester Ave pet-friendly?
No, 332 Ilchester Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 332 Ilchester Ave offer parking?
No, 332 Ilchester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 332 Ilchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 Ilchester Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Ilchester Ave have a pool?
No, 332 Ilchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 332 Ilchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 332 Ilchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Ilchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Ilchester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

