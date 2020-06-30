332 Ilchester Ave

Amenities

This lovely home, located in the heart of Charles Village, has been remodeled with recently new carpeting on all floors, full bathroom and kitchen! The kitchen has been updated with modern cabinetry, sink and updated appliances. This home has a great floor plan with a large bright living room and formal dining room. A convenient backyard is right off the kitchen. Abundant storage space in both the pantry and basement. Bedrooms are on the upper level w/new carpeting. The main bedroom has plenty of space and sunshine. Full bathroom has been completely re-finished with new vanity and bathtub. Natural light fills up the 2nd floor hallway and bathroom through the skylights. Great location! Close proximity to John Hopkins, UMBC, Baltimore school for the arts, MICA, and Inner Harbor.