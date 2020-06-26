All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:26 PM

3318 Foster Ave

3318 Foster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3318 Foster Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom Canton townhome with off-street parking! Over 1900 sq ft of finished living space featuring hardwood floors, original decorative fireplace, large windows, and separate dining space. Attractive French doors lead to the spacious eat-in kitchen boasting ceramic tile floors and ample cabinet storage! Upper level offers 2 comfortable bedrooms, 2 full baths with soaking tubs, and bonus den perfect for an office or sitting area. Finished lower level bedroom includes a wet bar, full bath, and full size washer/dryer for added convenience! Only a short drive from Canton attractions and Patterson Park!

Pets considered with an additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.585.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE4894304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 Foster Ave have any available units?
3318 Foster Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 Foster Ave have?
Some of 3318 Foster Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 Foster Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Foster Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Foster Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3318 Foster Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3318 Foster Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3318 Foster Ave offers parking.
Does 3318 Foster Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3318 Foster Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Foster Ave have a pool?
No, 3318 Foster Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3318 Foster Ave have accessible units?
No, 3318 Foster Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Foster Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3318 Foster Ave has units with dishwashers.
