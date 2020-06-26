3318 Foster Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedroom Canton townhome with off-street parking! Over 1900 sq ft of finished living space featuring hardwood floors, original decorative fireplace, large windows, and separate dining space. Attractive French doors lead to the spacious eat-in kitchen boasting ceramic tile floors and ample cabinet storage! Upper level offers 2 comfortable bedrooms, 2 full baths with soaking tubs, and bonus den perfect for an office or sitting area. Finished lower level bedroom includes a wet bar, full bath, and full size washer/dryer for added convenience! Only a short drive from Canton attractions and Patterson Park!



Pets considered with an additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.585.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE4894304)