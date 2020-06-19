All apartments in Baltimore
3316 Fait Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

3316 Fait Ave.

3316 Fait Avenue · (410) 952-9727 ext. 225
Location

3316 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3316 Fait Ave. · Avail. now

$2,199

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3316 Fait Ave. - Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath Townhouse in Canton - Beautiful newly renovated Townhouse in Canton. 2 Bedroom, 2 full baths. Open Floor plan with hardwood floors and fantastic gourmet kitchen, including stainless steel appliances, gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. 2 large bedrooms with new carpet and great closet space. Deck off the second bedroom. Large new bathroom with great lighting. Partially finished basement with full bathroom and storage area. Parking in the back of the home. Available NOW.$2199 monthly + utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1857771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 Fait Ave. have any available units?
3316 Fait Ave. has a unit available for $2,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 Fait Ave. have?
Some of 3316 Fait Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 Fait Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Fait Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Fait Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3316 Fait Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3316 Fait Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3316 Fait Ave. does offer parking.
Does 3316 Fait Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 Fait Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Fait Ave. have a pool?
No, 3316 Fait Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3316 Fait Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3316 Fait Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Fait Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3316 Fait Ave. has units with dishwashers.
