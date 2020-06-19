Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

3316 Fait Ave. - Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath Townhouse in Canton - Beautiful newly renovated Townhouse in Canton. 2 Bedroom, 2 full baths. Open Floor plan with hardwood floors and fantastic gourmet kitchen, including stainless steel appliances, gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. 2 large bedrooms with new carpet and great closet space. Deck off the second bedroom. Large new bathroom with great lighting. Partially finished basement with full bathroom and storage area. Parking in the back of the home. Available NOW.$2199 monthly + utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1857771)