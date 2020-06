Amenities

Lovely Townhouse in West Baltimore, 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath. Rooms are very spacious with carpet. Kitchen has refrigerator and gas stove with great cabinet space. Partially finished basement with half bathroom and washer and dryer. Great backyard for cookouts. Available Now. $1000.00 monthly + utilities. Vouchers accepted.

Rental Terms



Rent: $950

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $1,000

Available Now



Pet Policy



Cats allowed

Dogs allowed