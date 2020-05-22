All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:37 PM

3303 Elliott St

3303 Elliott Street · No Longer Available
Location

3303 Elliott Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 10/17/19 Spectacular 3 bedroom Canton townhome with attached 2 car garage just steps away from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife! Sun-drenched main level offers an open floorplan including convenient bath, wood flooring, decorative fireplace, and private balcony! Gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining boasting a sprawling 10 center island breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Master suite features large walk-in closet and huge spa-like bath with custom tile, jetted soaking tub, and separate shower enclosure. Enjoy fantastic city views from the private rooftop deck!

Conveniently situated between Canton Crossing and Canton Square!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE5097882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 Elliott St have any available units?
3303 Elliott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3303 Elliott St have?
Some of 3303 Elliott St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3303 Elliott St currently offering any rent specials?
3303 Elliott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 Elliott St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3303 Elliott St is pet friendly.
Does 3303 Elliott St offer parking?
Yes, 3303 Elliott St offers parking.
Does 3303 Elliott St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3303 Elliott St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 Elliott St have a pool?
No, 3303 Elliott St does not have a pool.
Does 3303 Elliott St have accessible units?
No, 3303 Elliott St does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 Elliott St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3303 Elliott St has units with dishwashers.
