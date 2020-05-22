3303 Elliott St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Available 10/17/19 Spectacular 3 bedroom Canton townhome with attached 2 car garage just steps away from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife! Sun-drenched main level offers an open floorplan including convenient bath, wood flooring, decorative fireplace, and private balcony! Gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining boasting a sprawling 10 center island breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Master suite features large walk-in closet and huge spa-like bath with custom tile, jetted soaking tub, and separate shower enclosure. Enjoy fantastic city views from the private rooftop deck!



Conveniently situated between Canton Crossing and Canton Square!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



