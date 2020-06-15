All apartments in Baltimore
328 North Carrollton Avenue
Last updated January 19 2020 at 12:40 PM

328 North Carrollton Avenue

328 North Carrollton Avenue · (240) 772-5538
Location

328 North Carrollton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Poppleton

Price and availability

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!

3 bedroom 1 bath with large unfinished basement, classic Baltimore row-house on quiet, tree lined street. minutes drive to heart of downtown. Combination Kitchen/Dining. Convenient to downtown Baltimore and public transportation, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,047, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,047, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 North Carrollton Avenue have any available units?
328 North Carrollton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 328 North Carrollton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
328 North Carrollton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 North Carrollton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 328 North Carrollton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 328 North Carrollton Avenue offer parking?
No, 328 North Carrollton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 328 North Carrollton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 North Carrollton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 North Carrollton Avenue have a pool?
No, 328 North Carrollton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 328 North Carrollton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 328 North Carrollton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 328 North Carrollton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 North Carrollton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 North Carrollton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 328 North Carrollton Avenue has units with air conditioning.
