328 North Carrollton Avenue

Amenities
THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!
3 bedroom 1 bath with large unfinished basement, classic Baltimore row-house on quiet, tree lined street. minutes drive to heart of downtown. Combination Kitchen/Dining. Convenient to downtown Baltimore and public transportation, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.
Pets Considered on case-by-case
Renter pays all Utilities.
**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program
Make sure to watch the video tour: https COMING SOON
Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova
Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.
Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.
"We get results in "this market!"
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,047, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,047, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.