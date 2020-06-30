325 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Rarely Available 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath condo in very popular Villages At Homeland! Largest condo in complex. Large open living room that opens to dining area. Parquet floors throughout. Private patio off Dining room that faces trees! Bright kitchen with white cabinetry and a classic Black and white floor. Stainless appliances. 2 Very large bedrooms with lots of closet space. In unit full size washer and dryer! Close to Charles Street, easy access to downtown, very close to major universities. Tenant pays one time parking fee of$265 /each car.