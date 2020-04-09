3220 Overland Ave

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom single family home with detached garage near Herring Run Park in Beverly Hills! Covered front porch leads to a fantastic open living space with neutral color scheme and hardwood flooring throughout. Sizable dining room offers plenty of space to entertain along with custom built-in cabinetry and large windows. Gourmet kitchen comes well-equipped with sleek black appliances, generous storage space, and access to a rear deck with huge yard! Upper level includes 4 comfortable bedrooms, shared full bath, and bonus attic space. Partially finished basement has a full size washer and dryer for added convenience!



Small pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE4843123)