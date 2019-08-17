All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

3216 WESTWOOD AVENUE

3216 Westwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3216 Westwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Rosemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Renovated home on a quiet block minutes from Coppin State, shopping and easy commutes. The covered front porch leads you to a spacious living room featuring decorative mantel and ceiling fan, formal dining room with original built-in cabinet plus a stylish kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen includes a laundry closet w/washer & dryer. There is a new half bath off the kitchen. The master bedroom is large with high windows and other bedrooms are generously sized. Spa-like bath with walk-in glass/ceramic shower. Available now. Option for partially furnished as well. Pets case-by-case only with additional deposit and monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 WESTWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
3216 WESTWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3216 WESTWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 3216 WESTWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 WESTWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3216 WESTWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 WESTWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3216 WESTWOOD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3216 WESTWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3216 WESTWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3216 WESTWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3216 WESTWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 WESTWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3216 WESTWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3216 WESTWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3216 WESTWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 WESTWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3216 WESTWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

