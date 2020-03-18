32 E OSTEND STREET

Amenities

Meticulously renovated from top to bottom in 2014. Come see this truly unique and well-thought out property conveniently located just a couple blocks from the new Cross Street Market. Open floor plan on first floor with lots of light, exposed brick, and gleaming tigerwood flooring. Rear sliding doors open to an urban oasis. Large patio yard with raised planters full of heirloom roses. Red cedar custom fencing and outdoor lighting creates a great entertaining space for your guests. Intimate outdoor deck overlooks the large backyard. The gourmet kitchen has a farmhouse double sink, stainless appliances, custom concrete countertops, and ample storage with pull out shelving and a large pantry. Gas stainless range. Tons of cabinet space. The second floor has two bedrooms including a spacious master suite with whirlpool air-jet tub and walk-in closet. The second bathroom has a thermostatically controlled shower system. Full size washer and dryer front load laundry center with linen closet in the hallway adds extra convenience and storage. The basement is semi-finished with new concrete floors and a woodworking space. Could be easily finished by adding new flooring. This is a comfortable and welcoming new home