Baltimore, MD
32 E OSTEND STREET
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

32 E OSTEND STREET

32 East Ostend Street · No Longer Available
Baltimore
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

32 East Ostend Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Meticulously renovated from top to bottom in 2014. Come see this truly unique and well-thought out property conveniently located just a couple blocks from the new Cross Street Market. Open floor plan on first floor with lots of light, exposed brick, and gleaming tigerwood flooring. Rear sliding doors open to an urban oasis. Large patio yard with raised planters full of heirloom roses. Red cedar custom fencing and outdoor lighting creates a great entertaining space for your guests. Intimate outdoor deck overlooks the large backyard. The gourmet kitchen has a farmhouse double sink, stainless appliances, custom concrete countertops, and ample storage with pull out shelving and a large pantry. Gas stainless range. Tons of cabinet space. The second floor has two bedrooms including a spacious master suite with whirlpool air-jet tub and walk-in closet. The second bathroom has a thermostatically controlled shower system. Full size washer and dryer front load laundry center with linen closet in the hallway adds extra convenience and storage. The basement is semi-finished with new concrete floors and a woodworking space. Could be easily finished by adding new flooring. This is a comfortable and welcoming new home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 E OSTEND STREET have any available units?
32 E OSTEND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 E OSTEND STREET have?
Some of 32 E OSTEND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 E OSTEND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
32 E OSTEND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 E OSTEND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 32 E OSTEND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 32 E OSTEND STREET offer parking?
No, 32 E OSTEND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 32 E OSTEND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 E OSTEND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 E OSTEND STREET have a pool?
Yes, 32 E OSTEND STREET has a pool.
Does 32 E OSTEND STREET have accessible units?
No, 32 E OSTEND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 32 E OSTEND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 E OSTEND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
