Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhouse available July 1st, 2020 in highly sought Camden Crossing. Great location with walking distance to UMAB and University Maryland Medical Center, Camden Yards, Inner Harbor and Marc Train. Easy access to 95. Garage and deck. 3 private parking spots. Ceiling speakers. There is also a 4th level loft area from master bedroom that can be used for storage or office area. Next showings Sunday May 31 noon - 2pm. Call Mark Madeoy at 410-570-6346 if like to view.