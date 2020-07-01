313 S HIGH STREET

Amenities

Fully Furnished Upscale Apartment for rent in the quaint and friendly neighborhood of Little Italy, Baltimore. Gated and well-lit side entrance that is located above Baltimore's Best Joe Benny's restaurant. Master suite on 3rd floor includes queen bed, 2 night stands, 2 dressers, flat screen t.v. 2nd floor bedroom includes 2 single beds, sleep sofa, bookshelves. Jacuzzi tubs and showers. Plenty of closet space. Centrally located to Downtown, Inner Harbor, Harbor East, Fells Point, Federal Hill and Canton. Within walking distance to Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium. Plenty of restaurants and shops nearby.