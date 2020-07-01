All apartments in Baltimore
313 S HIGH STREET

313 South High Street · No Longer Available
Location

313 South High Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Little Italy

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
range
Fully Furnished Upscale Apartment for rent in the quaint and friendly neighborhood of Little Italy, Baltimore. Gated and well-lit side entrance that is located above Baltimore's Best Joe Benny's restaurant. Master suite on 3rd floor includes queen bed, 2 night stands, 2 dressers, flat screen t.v. 2nd floor bedroom includes 2 single beds, sleep sofa, bookshelves. Jacuzzi tubs and showers. Plenty of closet space. Centrally located to Downtown, Inner Harbor, Harbor East, Fells Point, Federal Hill and Canton. Within walking distance to Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium. Plenty of restaurants and shops nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 S HIGH STREET have any available units?
313 S HIGH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 S HIGH STREET have?
Some of 313 S HIGH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 S HIGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
313 S HIGH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 S HIGH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 313 S HIGH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 313 S HIGH STREET offer parking?
No, 313 S HIGH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 313 S HIGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 S HIGH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 S HIGH STREET have a pool?
No, 313 S HIGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 313 S HIGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 313 S HIGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 313 S HIGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 S HIGH STREET has units with dishwashers.

