Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 full bath rental in Charles Village with GARAGE PARKING - 1 spot. Newly painted, new roof, new windows, large 3 bedroom, 2 full bath rowhome with front porch, rear porch, large gourmet kitchen, wood floors, large fenced in rear backyard and 1 car garage. Basement is unfinished with 2nd full bath, washer, dryer and room for storage with a cedar closet. Home is available ASAP. Make an appointment NOW and enjoy the CITY LIFE!