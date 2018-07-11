313 E 23RD STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Barclay townhome that has been beautifully renovated and maintained. Hardwood flooring throughout the home, large windows so that natural light pours into the home. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A separate laundry room on the upper floor so that doing laundry is a breeze. Plenty of storage space in the standing height basement. Located on a tree lined block that has an active local community. Short walk to MICA, university of baltimore, penn station and convenient to hampden and charles village.