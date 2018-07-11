All apartments in Baltimore
313 E 23RD STREET

Location

313 East 23rd Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
on-site laundry
Barclay townhome that has been beautifully renovated and maintained. Hardwood flooring throughout the home, large windows so that natural light pours into the home. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A separate laundry room on the upper floor so that doing laundry is a breeze. Plenty of storage space in the standing height basement. Located on a tree lined block that has an active local community. Short walk to MICA, university of baltimore, penn station and convenient to hampden and charles village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

