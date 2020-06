Amenities

some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

2 BR 1 BA townhome located in Carrol-South Hilton.

Well maintained home with partially finished basement that can be used as a Den or a storage area.

Second level has two bedrooms, one bathroom, with wall to wall carpet.

The home also has a walk out basement and a nice sized fenced in backyard.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5178224)