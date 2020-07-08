3104 Pelham Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Please click here to apply Welcome home to this spacious 3-bedroom 2-bath townhome! You will love the wood flooring throughout, and the large windows that allow beautiful natural light. The main level of the home has an open layout with high ceilings, a kitchen, dining room, and a living room. Located upstairs are three bedrooms with wood flooring, windows overlooking the neighborhood, plenty of closet space, and a bathroom with gorgeous features. Downstairs you will find the basement, perfect for storage! Enjoy a large deck out back overlooking a fenced in yard. Perfect for entertaining guests! This home is close to public transportation and plenty of venues! Housing Vouchers Accepted This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!