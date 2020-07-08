All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3104 Pelham Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3104 Pelham Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:23 PM

3104 Pelham Avenue

3104 Pelham Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3104 Pelham Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Please click here to apply Welcome home to this spacious 3-bedroom 2-bath townhome! You will love the wood flooring throughout, and the large windows that allow beautiful natural light. The main level of the home has an open layout with high ceilings, a kitchen, dining room, and a living room. Located upstairs are three bedrooms with wood flooring, windows overlooking the neighborhood, plenty of closet space, and a bathroom with gorgeous features. Downstairs you will find the basement, perfect for storage! Enjoy a large deck out back overlooking a fenced in yard. Perfect for entertaining guests! This home is close to public transportation and plenty of venues! Housing Vouchers Accepted This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Pelham Avenue have any available units?
3104 Pelham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3104 Pelham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Pelham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Pelham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3104 Pelham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3104 Pelham Avenue offer parking?
No, 3104 Pelham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3104 Pelham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 Pelham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Pelham Avenue have a pool?
No, 3104 Pelham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Pelham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3104 Pelham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Pelham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 Pelham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3104 Pelham Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3104 Pelham Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland