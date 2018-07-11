All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3100 E Lombard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3100 E Lombard St
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

3100 E Lombard St

3100 East Lombard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3100 East Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Wonderful 2 bedroom plus DEN end unit townhome just steps away from Patterson Park! Bright floorplan boasting gorgeous hardwood floors leads to an open kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, center island, and generous storage. Spacious 2 level deck is the perfect place to entertain! Light-filled upper-level bedrooms share a full bath with deep jetted soaking tub/shower combination. Finished basement offers added storage space, bonus den, and convenient full bath! Full-size washer and dryer included! Just minutes from Fells Point, Downtown/Inner Harbor, Safeway and Canton Square with easy access to JHU, Johns Hopkins Hospital, I-83, and I-95! Covered rear parking!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE4995076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 E Lombard St have any available units?
3100 E Lombard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 E Lombard St have?
Some of 3100 E Lombard St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 E Lombard St currently offering any rent specials?
3100 E Lombard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 E Lombard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 E Lombard St is pet friendly.
Does 3100 E Lombard St offer parking?
Yes, 3100 E Lombard St offers parking.
Does 3100 E Lombard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 E Lombard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 E Lombard St have a pool?
No, 3100 E Lombard St does not have a pool.
Does 3100 E Lombard St have accessible units?
No, 3100 E Lombard St does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 E Lombard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 E Lombard St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland