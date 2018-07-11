3100 E Lombard St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Available 08/01/19 Wonderful 2 bedroom plus DEN end unit townhome just steps away from Patterson Park! Bright floorplan boasting gorgeous hardwood floors leads to an open kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, center island, and generous storage. Spacious 2 level deck is the perfect place to entertain! Light-filled upper-level bedrooms share a full bath with deep jetted soaking tub/shower combination. Finished basement offers added storage space, bonus den, and convenient full bath! Full-size washer and dryer included! Just minutes from Fells Point, Downtown/Inner Harbor, Safeway and Canton Square with easy access to JHU, Johns Hopkins Hospital, I-83, and I-95! Covered rear parking!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



(RLNE4995076)