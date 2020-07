Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated extra storage

Begin your New Year in this fully renovated two bedroom one bath second floor beauty in the heart of Belvedere Square!!! Perks included in the rent are heat, washer and dryer and extra storage in lower level!!!! Moments to public transportation and the fabulous shops of Belvedere Square!!!!