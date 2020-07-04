3029 Northern Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 4 bed, 2 bath Renovated House. Great 3 seasons porch with AC and heat. Large living room with hardwood floors and a decorative fireplace. Separate dining room with hardwood floors as well. Off the dining room is a breakfast room with lots of windows that overlook the back garden. Outstanding kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. Off the kitchen is a smaller bedroom with a bath. Second floor has a large full bath and 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors and walk in closets. Finished basement has a fireplace and a full bath. Tons of storage though out the house. The back yard is a gardeners dream and has a large storage shed. OIL HEAT. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee.