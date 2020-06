Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

A beautiful rental property in the heart of Waverly, not far from John Hopkins, a Giant and public transportation. Recently remolded with brand new kitchen and bathroom, new flooring and new paint. The home features two generous sized bedrooms and 1 bathroom. New washer and dryer in the basement. There is also a finished bonus room in the basement. New hot water heater and furnace with central air make for comfortable living.