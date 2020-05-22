3027 Elm Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

2 bed, a den, and a 1 bath row house available in desirable area of Hampden - This house is Spacious, comfortable, wonderfully convenient, cozy, great place to live in. The house is a 2 bed, with a den, 1 bath, with hardwood floors on the 1st floor, spacious kitchen, decorative fire place, carpet on the 2nd floor, and a washer and dryer. Relax in the back yard, or on the front porch. The house has central heat and AC, house is located in Baltimore's exciting Hampden neighborhood. Close to I-83, Johns Hopkins (Homewood campus), "The Avenue (36th St.)", Light Rail.



Tenant pays water, gas, and electric. Additional terms listed in lease agreement.



(RLNE4455071)