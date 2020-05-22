All apartments in Baltimore
3027 Elm Ave

3027 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3027 Elm Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
2 bed, a den, and a 1 bath row house available in desirable area of Hampden - This house is Spacious, comfortable, wonderfully convenient, cozy, great place to live in. The house is a 2 bed, with a den, 1 bath, with hardwood floors on the 1st floor, spacious kitchen, decorative fire place, carpet on the 2nd floor, and a washer and dryer. Relax in the back yard, or on the front porch. The house has central heat and AC, house is located in Baltimore's exciting Hampden neighborhood. Close to I-83, Johns Hopkins (Homewood campus), "The Avenue (36th St.)", Light Rail.

Tenant pays water, gas, and electric. Additional terms listed in lease agreement.

(RLNE4455071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 Elm Ave have any available units?
3027 Elm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3027 Elm Ave have?
Some of 3027 Elm Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 Elm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3027 Elm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 Elm Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3027 Elm Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3027 Elm Ave offer parking?
No, 3027 Elm Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3027 Elm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3027 Elm Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 Elm Ave have a pool?
No, 3027 Elm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3027 Elm Ave have accessible units?
No, 3027 Elm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 Elm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3027 Elm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
