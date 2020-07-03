302 HORNEL STREET

Amenities

Enter this home in Bayview. Walking distance to Hopkins or to I-95, a quick hop to Canton or Fells for a night out and with plenty of parking when you get back. In fact, this particular home has a gated parking pad big enough for an SUV or a ~56 Caddie along with plenty of street parking for your friends. The park, literally across the street is a great place for a jog, al fresco yoga or dog walking just to name a few uses. The rooms are spacious unlike so many city dwellings. The kitchen in the walkout basement has plenty of natural light and a huge dinning area (it stays cooler in the summertime and quieter when the party runs later.) The old Pimco nearby will soon be transformed in the latest hub for shopping, dinning and fitness. As a result, this is expected to be the most coveted area. So don~t delay to jump on this great opportunity.