Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:09 PM

302 HORNEL STREET

302 Hornel Street · No Longer Available
Location

302 Hornel Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Joseph Lee

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Enter this home in Bayview. Walking distance to Hopkins or to I-95, a quick hop to Canton or Fells for a night out and with plenty of parking when you get back. In fact, this particular home has a gated parking pad big enough for an SUV or a ~56 Caddie along with plenty of street parking for your friends. The park, literally across the street is a great place for a jog, al fresco yoga or dog walking just to name a few uses. The rooms are spacious unlike so many city dwellings. The kitchen in the walkout basement has plenty of natural light and a huge dinning area (it stays cooler in the summertime and quieter when the party runs later.) The old Pimco nearby will soon be transformed in the latest hub for shopping, dinning and fitness. As a result, this is expected to be the most coveted area. So don~t delay to jump on this great opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 HORNEL STREET have any available units?
302 HORNEL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 HORNEL STREET have?
Some of 302 HORNEL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 HORNEL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
302 HORNEL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 HORNEL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 HORNEL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 302 HORNEL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 302 HORNEL STREET offers parking.
Does 302 HORNEL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 HORNEL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 HORNEL STREET have a pool?
No, 302 HORNEL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 302 HORNEL STREET have accessible units?
No, 302 HORNEL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 302 HORNEL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 HORNEL STREET has units with dishwashers.

