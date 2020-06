Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking

New restoration in the Charles Village/Harwood district. 2 spacious and sunny bedrooms with large closets and 2 full baths on the second floor. 1 bedroom with windows is located in the totally finished basement along with large extra living/office space. Home also has half bath on main floor which is great when entertaining. This modern home has hardwood floors and exposed brick. The kitchen has granite counter tops and new energy efficient appliances. Energy efficient washer and dryer are located near the bedrooms on the second floor for convenience. Fenced and paved backyard perfect for private entertaining. Walking distance to downtown entertainment, Johns Hopkins University (JHU) and restaurants/nightlife. Street sees little traffic since it is 1-way for a single block; usually plenty of parking.*Water bill will be additional amount paid each month and then reconciled quarterly with tenant.* Application through My Smart Move.