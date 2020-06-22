3019 Abell Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

MORE PHOTOS WILL BE POSTED SHORTLY



Live on one of the best blocks in Baltimore!



Perfect for family or graduate roommates: spacious, lovingly cared for 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Victorian in Abell, available April 1st.

Only blocks away from the year-round Waverly Farmer's Market, JHU, Giant, and more (93/100 Walk Score). Open and bright ground floor leads into a newly renovated kitchen and powder room boasting brand-new stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops w/ island. Original hardwood flooring throughout. Is pet-friendly with owner approval.

$2150/month, 1 month security deposit. Utilities are by tenant, but new boiler is equipped with a smart thermostat and new EnergyStar A/C window units will be installed by owner at tenant request. Home is security ready w/ Frontpoint subscription.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check.

Tenant pay utilities.