3019 Abell Ave

Live on one of the best blocks in Baltimore!
Perfect for family or graduate roommates: spacious, lovingly cared for 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Victorian in Abell, available April 1st.
Only blocks away from the year-round Waverly Farmer's Market, JHU, Giant, and more (93/100 Walk Score). Open and bright ground floor leads into a newly renovated kitchen and powder room boasting brand-new stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops w/ island. Original hardwood flooring throughout. Is pet-friendly with owner approval.
$2150/month, 1 month security deposit. Utilities are by tenant, but new boiler is equipped with a smart thermostat and new EnergyStar A/C window units will be installed by owner at tenant request. Home is security ready w/ Frontpoint subscription.
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check.
Tenant pay utilities.