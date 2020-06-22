All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3019 Abell Ave

3019 Abell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3019 Abell Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Abell

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
MORE PHOTOS WILL BE POSTED SHORTLY

Live on one of the best blocks in Baltimore!

Perfect for family or graduate roommates: spacious, lovingly cared for 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Victorian in Abell, available April 1st.
Only blocks away from the year-round Waverly Farmer's Market, JHU, Giant, and more (93/100 Walk Score). Open and bright ground floor leads into a newly renovated kitchen and powder room boasting brand-new stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops w/ island. Original hardwood flooring throughout. Is pet-friendly with owner approval.
$2150/month, 1 month security deposit. Utilities are by tenant, but new boiler is equipped with a smart thermostat and new EnergyStar A/C window units will be installed by owner at tenant request. Home is security ready w/ Frontpoint subscription.
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check.
Tenant pay utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 Abell Ave have any available units?
3019 Abell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3019 Abell Ave have?
Some of 3019 Abell Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 Abell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3019 Abell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 Abell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3019 Abell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3019 Abell Ave offer parking?
No, 3019 Abell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3019 Abell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 Abell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 Abell Ave have a pool?
No, 3019 Abell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3019 Abell Ave have accessible units?
No, 3019 Abell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 Abell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3019 Abell Ave has units with dishwashers.
