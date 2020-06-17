Amenities

3011 Pinewood Ave Available 05/04/19 Charming 3 Bedroom SFH ~ Hamilton - Charming 3 bedroom single family home in the Hamilton area, conveniently located just off Harford Rd and Northern Pkwy. The covered front porch opens up to a spacious living room with hardwood floors and tons of natural light. The separate dining room and fully-equipped kitchen offer tile floors and abundant cabinet and counter space. An enclosed sunroom provides year-round use and leads to a nice yard. Additional features include a washer/dryer and private drive for convenient off-street parking.



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



(RLNE4751929)