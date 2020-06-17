All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

3011 Pinewood Ave

3011 Pinewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3011 Pinewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Westfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3011 Pinewood Ave Available 05/04/19 Charming 3 Bedroom SFH ~ Hamilton - Charming 3 bedroom single family home in the Hamilton area, conveniently located just off Harford Rd and Northern Pkwy. The covered front porch opens up to a spacious living room with hardwood floors and tons of natural light. The separate dining room and fully-equipped kitchen offer tile floors and abundant cabinet and counter space. An enclosed sunroom provides year-round use and leads to a nice yard. Additional features include a washer/dryer and private drive for convenient off-street parking.

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE4751929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 Pinewood Ave have any available units?
3011 Pinewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3011 Pinewood Ave have?
Some of 3011 Pinewood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 Pinewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3011 Pinewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 Pinewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3011 Pinewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3011 Pinewood Ave offer parking?
No, 3011 Pinewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3011 Pinewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3011 Pinewood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 Pinewood Ave have a pool?
No, 3011 Pinewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3011 Pinewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3011 Pinewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 Pinewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3011 Pinewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
