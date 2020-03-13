All apartments in Baltimore
3010 Overland Ave 1

3010 Overland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3010 Overland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome located in the quite neighborhood of Beverly Hills!
Close Proximity to Supermarket and other amenities. Easily Accessible to Morgan Sate University.

Property highlights

- Newly renovated with new floors, windows, and paint
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Partially finished basement with washer/dryer
- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck in a private backyard
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

Available Now!

(RLNE5111452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Overland Ave 1 have any available units?
3010 Overland Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 Overland Ave 1 have?
Some of 3010 Overland Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Overland Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Overland Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Overland Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 Overland Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3010 Overland Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 3010 Overland Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3010 Overland Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3010 Overland Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Overland Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 3010 Overland Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Overland Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 3010 Overland Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Overland Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 Overland Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
