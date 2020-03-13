3010 Overland Ave 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome located in the quite neighborhood of Beverly Hills!

Close Proximity to Supermarket and other amenities. Easily Accessible to Morgan Sate University.



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with new floors, windows, and paint

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Partially finished basement with washer/dryer

- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck in a private backyard

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute



Available Now!



(RLNE5111452)