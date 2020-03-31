All apartments in Baltimore
3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE
3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE

3009 Westfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3009 Westfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Westfield

Amenities

parking
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Move right in rental home in the convenient neighborhood of Hamilton/Westfield. Close to major routes such as 95 and 695 and universities such as Towson State, Morgan State and Johns Hopkins. Three full bedrooms with partially finished attic space. Unfinshed basement good for additional storage. But best of all, check out this amazing double lot with lots of off street parking! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. $40 per applicant for credit, eviction and criminal activity reports. Tenants must complete full written MAR Standard application and submit along with copy of driver's license. Fee for application can be paid online through the reporting link once listing agent sends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE have any available units?
3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
