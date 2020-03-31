3009 WESTFIELD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Move right in rental home in the convenient neighborhood of Hamilton/Westfield. Close to major routes such as 95 and 695 and universities such as Towson State, Morgan State and Johns Hopkins. Three full bedrooms with partially finished attic space. Unfinshed basement good for additional storage. But best of all, check out this amazing double lot with lots of off street parking! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. $40 per applicant for credit, eviction and criminal activity reports. Tenants must complete full written MAR Standard application and submit along with copy of driver's license. Fee for application can be paid online through the reporting link once listing agent sends.