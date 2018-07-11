All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

3006 MATHEWS STREET

3006 Mathews Street · No Longer Available
Location

3006 Mathews Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Better Waverly

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious brick townhouse in Baltimore! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and tons of natural light with recent updates throughout. Apply today, will not last - especially at this great price!! Pets welcome with nonrefundable deposit. Apply online at www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509. Very easy to get approved!! A few answers to commonly asked questions are below: What are the credit requirements? There are NO minimum credit requirements. What are the income requirements? Landlord prefers 3x monthly rent. Cosigners are permitted. Vouchers are accepted. Call Brandi Dillon at 240-361-7745 with questions and exception requests. Are pets allowed? Yes! If I apply and someone else's application is accepted before mine is processed, can I re-use my application and credit report? Yes! We have many properties for you to choose from. Will the landlord make repairs? Yes! All units are also professionally cleaned prior to new tenant move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 MATHEWS STREET have any available units?
3006 MATHEWS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3006 MATHEWS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3006 MATHEWS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 MATHEWS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 MATHEWS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3006 MATHEWS STREET offer parking?
No, 3006 MATHEWS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3006 MATHEWS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 MATHEWS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 MATHEWS STREET have a pool?
No, 3006 MATHEWS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3006 MATHEWS STREET have accessible units?
No, 3006 MATHEWS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 MATHEWS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 MATHEWS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3006 MATHEWS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3006 MATHEWS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
