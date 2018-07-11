3006 MATHEWS STREET

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious brick townhouse in Baltimore! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and tons of natural light with recent updates throughout. Apply today, will not last - especially at this great price!! Pets welcome with nonrefundable deposit. Apply online at www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509. Very easy to get approved!! A few answers to commonly asked questions are below: What are the credit requirements? There are NO minimum credit requirements. What are the income requirements? Landlord prefers 3x monthly rent. Cosigners are permitted. Vouchers are accepted. Call Brandi Dillon at 240-361-7745 with questions and exception requests. Are pets allowed? Yes! If I apply and someone else's application is accepted before mine is processed, can I re-use my application and credit report? Yes! We have many properties for you to choose from. Will the landlord make repairs? Yes! All units are also professionally cleaned prior to new tenant move-in.