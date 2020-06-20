All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

3000 GUILFORD AVENUE

3000 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3000 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
JUST RENOVATED 6 BEDROOM, 4 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IN PRIME CHARLES VILLAGE LOCATION. Light filled end unit, blending original details with modern amenities. Large eat in kitchen, featuring center island and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Newly renovated bathrooms, with tiled showers and a clawfoot tub. Main level has 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Second floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Third floor has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Laundry in the basement. Great location -- 1/2 mile to Johns Hopkins University and close to JHMI & Peabody Shuttles and Union Memorial Hospital. Video Tour available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 GUILFORD AVENUE have any available units?
3000 GUILFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3000 GUILFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3000 GUILFORD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 GUILFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3000 GUILFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3000 GUILFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3000 GUILFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3000 GUILFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 GUILFORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 GUILFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3000 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3000 GUILFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3000 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 GUILFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 GUILFORD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
