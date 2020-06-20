3000 GUILFORD AVENUE

Amenities

JUST RENOVATED 6 BEDROOM, 4 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IN PRIME CHARLES VILLAGE LOCATION. Light filled end unit, blending original details with modern amenities. Large eat in kitchen, featuring center island and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Newly renovated bathrooms, with tiled showers and a clawfoot tub. Main level has 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Second floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Third floor has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Laundry in the basement. Great location -- 1/2 mile to Johns Hopkins University and close to JHMI & Peabody Shuttles and Union Memorial Hospital. Video Tour available.