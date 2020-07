Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great price on this rental in excellent condition. Newly refinished hardwood flooring, fresh paint and updated kitchen. Large living and dining room. Mudroom off kitchen. Ample sized bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Covered front porch. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer. Pets case by case with deposit and $30 monthly extra per pet. Satisfactory credit and rental history is mandatory.