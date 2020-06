Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom row home in Park Circle. This corner row home is perfect for any family and comes with some great features including, kitchen with an island, full bathroom on main level, front and back patios, and large basement for storage. Outside the home there is plenty of yard space for kids to play and parking in the front and side of the home. This property is available now!