Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

FALL MOVE IN SPECIAL ** 1/2 Half off First 2 Months Rent**



Newly remodeled 3BR/1BA townhome in the Winchester/Franklintown area. This freshly painted, town home has hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, remodeled kitchen and bath with rear fenced in yard.

Beautifully remodeled town home in the Winchester area of Baltimore - Ready for Move in.