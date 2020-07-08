All apartments in Baltimore
2911 N Loudon Ave
2911 N Loudon Ave

2911 N Loudon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2911 N Loudon Ave, Baltimore, MD 21216
Windsor Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/67da1ff021 ---- Located in the beautiful wooded community of Windsor Hills in Baltimore City. Great place to enjoy the summer weather with a rear deck and fenced in backyard. The attention to detail here is what sets this house apart: ? New hardwood flooring throughout 1st floor ? Open-concept kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless Appliances ? Finished basement ? New Front-Load Washer/Dryer in unit. Pet Policy: No Pets Parking: Off-Street/Nice long driveway Utilities: Covered by Resident Income Requirement: $4000 Credit Score: 600 or higher $15/month RW Resident Package not included in the rent. Schedule your showing today! All New Finishes Fenced In Backyard New Carpet New Furnace New Kitchen With Open Floor Plan New Windows Rear Deck Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 N Loudon Ave have any available units?
2911 N Loudon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2911 N Loudon Ave have?
Some of 2911 N Loudon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 N Loudon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2911 N Loudon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 N Loudon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2911 N Loudon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2911 N Loudon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2911 N Loudon Ave offers parking.
Does 2911 N Loudon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2911 N Loudon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 N Loudon Ave have a pool?
No, 2911 N Loudon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2911 N Loudon Ave have accessible units?
No, 2911 N Loudon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 N Loudon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 N Loudon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

