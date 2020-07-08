2911 N Loudon Ave, Baltimore, MD 21216 Windsor Hills
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/67da1ff021 ---- Located in the beautiful wooded community of Windsor Hills in Baltimore City. Great place to enjoy the summer weather with a rear deck and fenced in backyard. The attention to detail here is what sets this house apart: ? New hardwood flooring throughout 1st floor ? Open-concept kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless Appliances ? Finished basement ? New Front-Load Washer/Dryer in unit. Pet Policy: No Pets Parking: Off-Street/Nice long driveway Utilities: Covered by Resident Income Requirement: $4000 Credit Score: 600 or higher $15/month RW Resident Package not included in the rent. Schedule your showing today! All New Finishes Fenced In Backyard New Carpet New Furnace New Kitchen With Open Floor Plan New Windows Rear Deck Washer/Dryer In Unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
