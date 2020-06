Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great location. Pets ok with deposit. Renovated Canton Townhome. Granite counters, lots of cabinets, hardwood floors, stainless appliances. Two full baths on upper level. Closet organizers. Finished lower level can be 3rd bedroom or family room. Exposed brick. First floor 1/2 bath and laundry. Must use Long and Foster lease and processing application--apply online at longandfoster.com and look for link to 2911 Hudson St.