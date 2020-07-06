2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment- Available NOW - Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom lower floor apartment. Offering a finished sun room, new carpeting and freshly painted throughout. Included in the rent is heating fuel, water and sewer. This unit is closely located to Harford Rd with plenty of restaurant and shopping near by.



Call us now and set an appointment! You surely do not want to miss this.



*One Year Lease required

*Pets accepted with additional rent and security deposit

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required.



(RLNE5314892)