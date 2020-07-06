All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1

2905 Echodale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2905 Echodale Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Lauraville

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment- Available NOW - Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom lower floor apartment. Offering a finished sun room, new carpeting and freshly painted throughout. Included in the rent is heating fuel, water and sewer. This unit is closely located to Harford Rd with plenty of restaurant and shopping near by.

Call us now and set an appointment! You surely do not want to miss this.

*One Year Lease required
*Pets accepted with additional rent and security deposit
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required.

(RLNE5314892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1 have?
Some of 2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 Echodale Ave Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland